Zack Martin Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Zack Martin’s awards and honors list continues to grow.

The former Notre Dame offensive lineman was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, the league announced Monday. Martin, the starting right guard for the Dallas Cowboys since 2014, has been a first-team All-Pro selection in four of his six NFL seasons. He was one of four guards selected on the team, joining Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins and Marshal Yanda.

Zack Martin was a four-year starter for Notre Dame from 2010-13 (Dallas Cowboys). (Dallas Cowboys Twitter)

The Cowboys took Martin with the No. 16 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He became a starter at his first professional practice and was an All-Pro pick as a rookie. He has made six straight Pro Bowls, one of five offensive linemen in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl invite in each of his first six seasons. Martin is the highest-paid guard in the NFL after signing an $84 million extension prior to the 2018 season that included $40 million guaranteed.

At Notre Dame, though, Martin paved his way to first-round status as a left tackle. He still holds the school record for most consecutive games started by a lineman, with 52. He was a four-year starter after redshirting as a freshman in 2009, taking. over for Sam Young, who held the record with 50 straight starts.

Martin began a stretch of eight straight seasons where Notre Dame’s starting left tackle was a first-round pick. Ronnie Stanley (2014-15) and Mike McGlinchey (2016-17) followed him. He was a team captain his final two years.

Martin, an Indianapolis native, came to Notre Dame as a four-star recruit and Rivals’ No. 22 offensive tackle in the 2009 class. He was a member of Charlie Weis’ final recruiting class, which included Manti Te’o, Theo Riddick, Tyler Eifert, Cierre Wood, Carlo Calabrese and Chris Watt.

When Notre Dame made a coaching change following the 2009 season, Martin was part of a six-man group of players who athletic director Jack Swarbrick consulted and went to for input from the current team during the search. This was before he had played in a game.

Martin was not named an AP All-American in any of his four seasons at Notre Dame. In 2012, the Walter Camp Football Foundation named him a second-team All-American.

