The former Notre Dame offensive lineman was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, the league announced Monday . Martin, the starting right guard for the Dallas Cowboys since 2014, has been a first-team All-Pro selection in four of his six NFL seasons. He was one of four guards selected on the team, joining Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins and Marshal Yanda.

The Cowboys took Martin with the No. 16 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He became a starter at his first professional practice and was an All-Pro pick as a rookie. He has made six straight Pro Bowls, one of five offensive linemen in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl invite in each of his first six seasons. Martin is the highest-paid guard in the NFL after signing an $84 million extension prior to the 2018 season that included $40 million guaranteed.

At Notre Dame, though, Martin paved his way to first-round status as a left tackle. He still holds the school record for most consecutive games started by a lineman, with 52. He was a four-year starter after redshirting as a freshman in 2009, taking. over for Sam Young, who held the record with 50 straight starts.

Martin began a stretch of eight straight seasons where Notre Dame’s starting left tackle was a first-round pick. Ronnie Stanley (2014-15) and Mike McGlinchey (2016-17) followed him. He was a team captain his final two years.