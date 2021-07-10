 BlueAndGold - Xayvion Bradshaw Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame’s Del Alexander
Xayvion Bradshaw Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame’s Del Alexander

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
As Notre Dame continues its quest to form a strong receiver class in the 2022 cycle, the name Xayvion Bradshaw keeps popping up.

The playmaker from Bluefield (Va.) Graham received an offer from Notre Dame March 2. Bradshaw also holds offers from Appalachian State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Marshall, Purdue, Toledo, Virginia and West Virginia.

Many Notre Dame fans would love to see Bradshaw end up in the blue and gold. He was planning to officially visit at the end of June, but Bradshaw was on a family vacation in North Carolina and wasn’t able to make the trip work out.

The playmaker from Virginia is a name to know for the Fighting Irish.
Bradshaw is in no rush to make a decision on a school. To our knowledge, he did not take any visits in June.

