Xavier Nwankpa On Notre Dame: ‘One Of The Best Visits I’ve Been On’

Notre Dame had eight official visitors on campus last weekend who ranked as Rivals four-star prospects. The highest ranked player of the group was Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk’s Xavier Nwankpa, who Rivals ranks as the No. 3 safety and No. 35 overall player in America.

This was Nwankpa’s second time on Notre Dame’s campus, as he visited for a game day experience back in 2019 when he was a sophomore. Fast forward nearly two years later, and Notre Dame impressed Nwankpa once again.

“It was good — one of the best visits I’ve ever been on,” Nwankpa said of his Notre Dame visit June 18-20. “I’ve been there previously, so I had an idea of everything. Notre Dame has their own way of doing things, which I like.