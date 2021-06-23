 Xavier Nwankpa On Notre Dame Football: ‘One Of The Best Visits I’ve Been On’
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-23 14:12:30 -0500') }} football

Xavier Nwankpa On Notre Dame: ‘One Of The Best Visits I’ve Been On’

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame had eight official visitors on campus last weekend who ranked as Rivals four-star prospects. The highest ranked player of the group was Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk’s Xavier Nwankpa, who Rivals ranks as the No. 3 safety and No. 35 overall player in America.

This was Nwankpa’s second time on Notre Dame’s campus, as he visited for a game day experience back in 2019 when he was a sophomore. Fast forward nearly two years later, and Notre Dame impressed Nwankpa once again.

“It was good — one of the best visits I’ve ever been on,” Nwankpa said of his Notre Dame visit June 18-20. “I’ve been there previously, so I had an idea of everything. Notre Dame has their own way of doing things, which I like.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Xavier Nwankpa
Nwankpa (left) with safeties coach Chris O'Leary (right).

“The atmosphere stood out. Schools can sometimes show you fake love and not once have I felt that with Notre Dame. So being in the atmosphere again and talking to the new coaches [stood out the most].”

