Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, the magnitude of ND's 23-13 win at Texas A&M, cleaning up pre-snap penalties, ND's offensive line play, the clear linebacker depth, Jordan Faison's ankle injury and the energy expected in Notre Dame Stadium for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Thumbnail photo credit: Maria Lysaker-USA Today Sports

Pictured: Teammates celebrate with Jeremiyah Love (4)