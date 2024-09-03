in other news
Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week
Freeman spoke to reporters in a press conference Monday ahead of Saturday's home opener against Northern Illinois
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game
Faison suffered an ankle injury against Texas A&M
Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of NIU week
Follow along on The Insider Lounge
Analysis: Setting Notre Dame's priorities for its SEC takedown aftermath
The potential to improve and evolve the ND passing game is very real, but so is a process that can't be microwaved.
in other news
Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week
Freeman spoke to reporters in a press conference Monday ahead of Saturday's home opener against Northern Illinois
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game
Faison suffered an ankle injury against Texas A&M
Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, the magnitude of ND's 23-13 win at Texas A&M, cleaning up pre-snap penalties, ND's offensive line play, the clear linebacker depth, Jordan Faison's ankle injury and the energy expected in Notre Dame Stadium for Saturday's game against Northern Illinois.
Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.
Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Maria Lysaker-USA Today Sports
Pictured: Teammates celebrate with Jeremiyah Love (4)