WSBT Wrap: How Notre Dame will be impacted by injuries against Stanford

Tyler James of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to share takeaways from Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference, how ND will recover from the loss of vyper end Boubacar Traore, how DE Joshua Burnham will be used moving forward, which other players are on the mend, how upsets across college football may help the Irish, what kind of credit ND may get for beating Navy and ND's focus ahead of Saturday's home game against Stanford.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. James and Byrne will record a video every Monday following a Freeman press conference.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Christian Gray (29)