Notebook: Updating the obsolete templates living in Notre Dame's world

Notebook: Updating the obsolete templates living in Notre Dame's world

Traditional triple-option and style points are far from what's on Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman's mind.

 • Eric Hansen
Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens Navy week

Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens Navy week

Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say ahead of No. 12 Notre Dame's Saturday matchup with No. 24 Navy

 • Tyler James
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for Top 25 matchup with Navy

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for Top 25 matchup with Navy

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 • Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter questionable for Navy

Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter questionable for Navy

The Irish had a short list of injury updates Monday

 • Tyler James
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Georgia Tech

Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Georgia Tech

Here is the breakdown of snap counts for the Notre Dame football team in its 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.

Premium content
 • Eric Hansen

Published Oct 23, 2024
WSBT Video: The challenges Notre Dame faces in Navy and its updated offense
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND
info icon
Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss the challenges 12th-ranked Notre Dame (6-1) will face Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., when the Irish and No. 24 Navy (6-0) clash in football for the 97th time. They also chat about ND's best plan of attack in challenging the Midshipmen's defense.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Daniel Kucin Jr., USA TODAY Sports Network

Pictured: Navy quarterback Blake Horvath.

