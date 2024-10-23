WSBT Video: The challenges Notre Dame faces in Navy and its updated offense

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss the challenges 12th-ranked Notre Dame (6-1) will face Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., when the Irish and No. 24 Navy (6-0) clash in football for the 97th time. They also chat about ND's best plan of attack in challenging the Midshipmen's defense.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Daniel Kucin Jr., USA TODAY Sports Network

Pictured: Navy quarterback Blake Horvath.