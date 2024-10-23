WSBT Video: The challenges Notre Dame faces in Navy and its updated offense

in other news
Notebook: Updating the obsolete templates living in Notre Dame's world
Traditional triple-option and style points are far from what's on Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman's mind.
Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens Navy week
Here's everything the Irish head coach had to say ahead of No. 12 Notre Dame's Saturday matchup with No. 24 Navy
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for Top 25 matchup with Navy
Projecting beyond the two-deeps.
Notre Dame football injury report: K Mitch Jeter questionable for Navy
The Irish had a short list of injury updates Monday
Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Georgia Tech
Here is the breakdown of snap counts for the Notre Dame football team in its 31-13 win over Georgia Tech.
Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss the challenges 12th-ranked Notre Dame (6-1) will face Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., when the Irish and No. 24 Navy (6-0) clash in football for the 97th time. They also chat about ND's best plan of attack in challenging the Midshipmen's defense.
Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.
Thumbnail photo credit: Daniel Kucin Jr., USA TODAY Sports Network
Pictured: Navy quarterback Blake Horvath.
