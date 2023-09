Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports and Pete Byrne of WSBT discuss Notre Dame's upcoming matchup at NC State on Saturday (12 p.m. EDT on ABC), the strength of NC State's defense, Irish quarterback Sam Hartman's experience against the Wolfpack, how many points Notre Dame needs to score on Saturday and more.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Sam Hartman (right)