WSBT Video: Inflection point ahead for Notre Dame O-line, QB, OC Denbrock

Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
@EHansenND
Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss 16th-ranked Notre Dame's personnel and approach against 15th-ranked Louisville, Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, is way different than what was presented by the Irish in last year's 33-20 Cardinals victory in Louisville. And with what the Cardinals bring defensively, Hansen and Byrne talk about how this is an important benchmark game for the Irish O-line, quarterback Riley Leonard and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Note Dame QB Riley Leonard (13).

