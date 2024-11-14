WSBT Video: How Notre Dame's football's road ahead compares to CFP hopefuls

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss eighth-ranked Notre Dame's remaining schedule and how it compares to the other college football hopefuls. Heading into ND's Saturday matchup with Virginia (5-4), they also discuss whether the Irish (8-1) are on a trajectory to secure a home playoff game in the first round.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Notre Dame DT Rylie Mills Leonard tackling FSU QB Brock Glenn.