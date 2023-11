Tyler James of Inside ND Sports and Pete Byrne of WSBT discuss No. 15 Notre Dame's defensive success, if the Irish can keep forcing turnovers and what ND needs to do defensively against Clemson (4-4) on Saturday.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with James and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jordan Botelho (12)