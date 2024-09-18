WSBT Video: How Notre Dame can go about avoiding another MAC attack

Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports joins WSBT sports director Pete Byrne to discuss how 17th-ranked Notre Dame's approach will be different for Saturday's home game with Miami (Ohio) than it was to their upset loss to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7. They also talk about how the evolution of the Irish pass game might look in the coming weeks.

Inside ND Sports is partnering with WSBT to provide even more coverage of the Notre Dame football season. A segment with Hansen and Byrne will air every Monday on WSBT22 News at 5.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Note Dame QB Riley Leonard (13) and the Irish offense.