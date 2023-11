No. 20 Notre Dame (7-3) plays for the final time at home this weekend, when the Irish host Wake Forest (4-6). It's sure to be an emotional day for Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman, a Wake Forest grad. WSBT 22 sports director Pete Byrne visits with insideNDsports.com co-publisher Eric Hansen about the game, Hartman, injuries and other issues surrounding the Irish program.

