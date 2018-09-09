WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has landed a second receiver in the class of 2019.
Kendall Abdur-Rahman, a three-star wideout from Edwardsville (Ill.) High, has committed to Notre Dame following a successful official visit for the Michigan game.
Abdur-Rahman, the No. 20 player in the state of Illinois, was in town for Notre Dame's 24-17 win over the Michigan Wolverines, and chose the Irish over an unofficial final group that included Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana.
The Illinois talent originally planned to take more official visits prior to announcing his decision, but moved his decision up following the visit.
Other offers Abdur-Rahman held include Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Michigan State and a few others.
Abdur-Rahman's senior season got off to a hot start recently. The standout wide receiver racked up six touchdowns, two passing and four rushing, in a 58-45 loss.
So far on the season, Abdur-Rahman has completed 8 of 17 passes for 157 yards and five touchdowns and has 25 carries for 365 yards and six touchdowns.
Notre Dame's class of 2019 now sits at 18 total commitments, with two at wide receiver.
Abdur-Rahman joins Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star Cam Hart as the second pass catcher in the class.
