Notre Dame has landed a second receiver in the class of 2019.

Kendall Abdur-Rahman, a three-star wideout from Edwardsville (Ill.) High, has committed to Notre Dame following a successful official visit for the Michigan game.

Abdur-Rahman, the No. 20 player in the state of Illinois, was in town for Notre Dame's 24-17 win over the Michigan Wolverines, and chose the Irish over an unofficial final group that included Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana.

The Illinois talent originally planned to take more official visits prior to announcing his decision, but moved his decision up following the visit.