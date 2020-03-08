WR Jaylin Noel Talks Notre Dame, Irish Interest
Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill class of 2021 wide receiver Jaylin Noel has plenty of options in his recruitment to choose from.
The 5-11, 170-pound playmaker has offers from and is high on Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Notre Dame has Noel on its radar. It hasn't offered yet, but the Fighting Irish coaching staff hosted him on campus for the Boston College game last November, a 40-7 triumph for Notre Dame.
"The visit was great," he said. "The coaching staff was able to talk to us, and they were able to show us most of their facilities and gave the recruits a great experience.
"The facilities were great; they definitely were the type to get you to that next level which is my dream. Also, the atmosphere was great, the fans and just location were really amazing, and South Bend seemed like a really cool place."
Noel spent time talking with receivers coach Del Alexander and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees while in South Bend.
"They both were impressed with my film and liked my growth over the season," recalled Noel. "They want to make sure I stay in contact and hopefully get to know them more. They both were great guys and knew how to answer every question I had."
Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian was recruiting in the Kansas City area in January and stopped by Noel's school. Again, Notre Dame hasn't offered yet, but they're continuing to evaluate him this offseason.
"As of right now I think I’m pretty high on their list of guys that they could potentially offer," said Noel. "They seemed to be really impressed with my skill set, so I hope to be offered eventually, but I’ll have to be patient."
During his junior season at Park Hill, Noel rushed 45 times for 251 yards and three scores and hauled in 42 passes for 769 yards and nine touchdowns.
