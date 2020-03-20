Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie announced that he has decommitted from his Fighting Irish pledge. The 6-4, 205-pounder informed the Notre Dame coaching staff of his decision on Wednesday night.

"This has been weighing on me for about three weeks, so I called coach Kelly and decommitted," Colzie told Rivals.com's Chad Simmons. "It was not easy to do, but it was something I needed to do. It is the best decision for me.

Colzie committed to Notre Dame last October while on campus for the USC game, picking the Irish over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and others. He returned to campus in December for the Echoes weekend and by all accounts had a great time.



But Colzie has decided to take a step back in his recruiting process and open things up to all schools. Notre Dame is expected to remain an option in his recruitment, but Colzie wants to explore other options.