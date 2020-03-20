Back in October, Notre Dame received big news from Deion Colzie, one of the top wide receivers in the country. The school is South Bend was one the four-star in Athens (Ga.) dreamed of playing for growing up and Colzie committed to the Irish five months ago.

On Thursday evening though, the 6-foot-4, 205 pound playmaker at Athens Academy called Brian Kelly to give him more news. This time the news wasn't positive for those up north.

"This has been weighing on me for about three weeks, so I called coach Kelly and decommitted," said Colzie. "It was not easy to do, but it was something I needed to do. It is the best decision for me.

"Notre Dame was my dream school and I feel I rushed my decision. I just didn't think about it enough. I did not give the recruiting process enough time and that is why I am re-opening things back up now.

"I have thought a lot about this and I just want to take more time and explore my options."

Colzie visited Georgia a few weeks ago, and the Bulldogs are one of four SEC schools that never slowed their pursuit of Colzie down. Alabama, Florida and Tennessee have also continued to recruit the No. 11-ranked receiver in the 2021 class despite his commitment to Notre Dame last fall.

He is now going to move forward as an uncommitted prospect.

"You can say I am kind of hitting that reset button now," said Colzie. "Once the virus passes and things clear up, I am going to get back out, take some visits and continue to build on relationships.

"I have been committed to Notre Dame for months, so you can still say they are up there for me, but I am wide open now. I have re-opened my recruitment, I am going to hear more coaches out and just see what is out there.

"Notre Dame is definitely still a school on my list, but I am just not committed anymore and looking around at all my different options. I want to take more time, think more about my decision and make sure I do not rush things."