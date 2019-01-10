Notre Dame junior wide receiver Chase Claypool took to Twitter to announce his intention to return for the 2019 season.

Claypool saw his production jump this season, hauling in 50 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns, all career highs.

His 2018 season got off to a rough start, with Notre Dame quarterbacks completing just 50 percent of their passes that targeted Claypool. During the first six games, the passer rating when Claypool was targeted was just 98.33.

He started to heat up during Notre Dame's 19-14 victory over Pittsburgh, hauling in five passes for 61 yards and a score. It started a stretch of six regular season games in which Claypool caught 30 passes for 431 yards. Quarterbacks completed 76.9 percent of their passes to Claypool and had a rating of 186.68.

Claypool caught a season high eight passes for 130 yards in Notre Dame's 31-21 victory at Northwestern.

With senior Miles Boykin off to the NFL, Claypool is poised to become the top pass catcher for the Irish next season, assuming he can become a more consistent player. A move to the boundary receiver position the Boykin manned this past season would not be a surprise.

Claypool has 84 career receptions for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns.