Addison Copeland III gave a commitment to Rutgers last September but there have been big developments in his recruitment in the past week after a quiet fall. Notre Dame offered Copeland –joining Buffalo, BYU, Rutgers, Indiana and Massachusetts on his offer sheet – Feb. 9. About 30 minutes after receiving the Irish offer, Copeland announced his decommitment from Rutgers. And then two days later, Penn State dished out an offer to the fast-rising prospect. The good news from the Irish kickstarted the change in Copeland’s recruitment, and he wasn’t expecting an offer from Notre Dame considering the timing.

The standout from Buffalo, N.Y. has the Irish near the top of his recuitment. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

“With it being such a top-notch program, I didn’t expect the offer to come so early,” the rising senior from Buffalo (N.Y.) Western Maritime said. Copeland spoke to Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who asked the three-star prospect which side of the ball. Copeland said offense. “He handed the phone to the receivers coach [Del Alexander], and we chopped it up for a little while,” Copeland said. “He ended up giving me the offer.” Copeland connected well with the Irish coaches during his conversations with them. “They seem really cool,” he said. “They’re down to earth. They asked about my lifestyle and kept it on a personal level, which I appreciated. They weren’t just talking to me about the football aspect; they wanted to know the real me and how I carry myself.” The 6-3, 190-pounder is familiar with Notre Dame but recognizes that he has more learning to do about the program.