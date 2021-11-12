Would it be better for Notre Dame to make CFP and lose or win a NY6 game?

Sitting at No. 9 in the most recent College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame (8-1) is a fringe contender to make the playoff for the third time in the last four seasons. Both times the Fighting Irish have made the playoff, they've lost by multiple scores to the eventual national champion. Notre Dame lost to Clemson 30-3 in the 2018-19 CFP semifinal and lost to Alabama 31-14 in last year's semifinal. If Notre Dame has any shot of sneaking into this year's playoff, it would likely be no better than the No. 4 seed. If Georgia wins out and retains its No. 1 seed, is that a matchup Irish fans would want to see? Or would they rather miss out on the playoff and win a New Year's Six bowl game? Of course, Notre Dame likely has to win out to be in the running for either of those options. Saturday's game against Virginia (6-3) is the only point of concern as it stands. But for the sake of the argument, BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka and Todd Burlage offered their opinions in the debate.

Tyler Horka: Top Four Means More

Bowl season is a joyous time for all involved. It doesn’t matter if you root for a 6-6 team participating in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stiffel (yes, that’s a real name) on Dec. 18 or a double-digit win team playing in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. It’s the holiday season, and your team is playing postseason football. That’s enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face. But the College Football Playoff? That’s a different story. Only four fan bases per year can boast that their program is a part of it. A 20-point loss in the CFP means more than a win of any margin in a New Year’s Six bowl — or any other bowl, for that matter. The goal for Notre Dame every year is to win a national championship. The Fighting Irish can’t do that without reaching the playoff. Losing to Clemson in the CFP in 2018 and to Alabama last year showed more progress toward achieving that goal than winning the Citrus Bowl in 2017 and the Camping World Bowl in 2019. Obviously, those aren’t New Year’s Six bowls. Punching a ticket to the Fiesta Bowl or Peach Bowl would be a bit better of a feat. But it still wouldn’t match making the CFP. Going to the playoff for the third time in the past four years and losing to the likes of Georgia or Alabama or Ohio State would be better for this program than beating Wake Forest or Michigan in an exhibition game. Period.

Notre Dame players arrive for the Navy game surrounded by Fighting Irish fans. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Todd Burlage: Give Me The Win