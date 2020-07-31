Notre Dame joined a conference and its schedule got … easier? Take that, old trope. Yes, it will spend this season as a member of the ACC, which ranked below one of the American Athletic Conference’s divisions in the final 2019 Sagarin ratings. It’s not like Notre Dame joined the mid-2010s SEC. Still, it assuredly evokes a grin or an “I told you so” among many Fighting Irish fans who are worn out from hearing the Twitter keyboard warriors’ regurgitated line about not playing anyone.

Notre Dame has averaged 36 points in 15 regular-season games against ACC teams since 2017. (Ken Martin)

The total preseason projected SP+ of the 12 teams on Notre Dame’s original schedule was 69 (higher is better). Now, with a new 10-game ACC schedule, it’s 55. That ranks 10th among ACC teams in the new schedule format. The one allowed non-conference game has not been determined, though Navy (projected SP+ of 1.9) and Western Michigan (-7.3) are the two most logical candidates. The one-year sojourn as a full ACC member gives a Notre Dame team that began the year with College Football Playoff expectations and the potential to be head coach Brian Kelly’s best a clearer, traversable path to getting there. It’s ACC title game or bust, unless COVID-19 busts up the whole season. Play Clemson twice, or this season wasn’t nice. Notre Dame now has the second-highest ACC title odds (+700), per William Hill Sportsbook, behind only Clemson. The second meeting, of course, would be in the ACC title game after the previously scheduled first in South Bend. It’s difficult to imagine two teams out of this iteration of the ACC end up with better conference win percentages than the Tigers. They have lost one ACC game in three years, a hydroplane zipping past rowboats with little damage. The gap between them and the rest of the league in recent years is the size of the Grand Canyon.

The divide between Notre Dame and the ACC outside of Clemson is sizeable, too, though. The Irish are 14-1 with an average of 36 points per game against ACC teams other than the Tigers since 2017. They failed to reach 33 points in only three games and have become a deft upset-avoider. Notre Dame, a top-15 team at worst entering the year, can reasonably expect to be favored in every regular-season game except for the meeting with Clemson, though popular preseason darlings Pitt and North Carolina may end up challenging that. Might a split in two meetings against Clemson be enough to reach the College Football Playoff, especially if it’s expanded to eight teams? It seems plausible. A one-loss conference champion Notre Dame (an actually real sentence) would be difficult to exclude if its defeat is to Clemson but also owns a win over Clemson. At worst, if Notre Dame loses the conference title game to Clemson or goes 0-2 against the Tigers with wins over everyone else, it should be in the pole position to earn the ACC’s Orange Bowl bid.