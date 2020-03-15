Now that the men's college basketball season is officially over, Notre Dame must replace the production of guards TJ Gibbs and Rex Plueger for the 2020-21 season and beyond. Due to a lack of depth on the roster, the pair combined to start in 63 of 64 games this season and were on the court 78 percent of the time (more often than not, together). Gibbs and Plueger combined to average 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Notre Dame rising junior shooting guard Dane Goodwin. (Rivals.com)

The good news is that Notre Dame should have plenty of experience returning on the perimeter in 2020-21, with four players with at least two years of college basketball experience. Albeit, two have been sidelined during their careers due to injuries or were forced to sit out due to after transferring to South Bend. Assuming Notre Dame does go after a couple of graduate transfers, it will make more sense to go after players who can play the point and in the low post.

Dane Goodwin

Over the past two seasons, shooting guard Dane Goodwin has been a beacon of consistency, especially during his sophomore campaign, where his scoring numbers improved across the board. In 2019-20, his scoring improved by 4.4 points per game (to 10.8 points per game), while Goodwin took almost two more shots per contest. He also became a more efficient scorer from two-point range (39.7 to 48.3 percent), three-point range (34.3 to 37.7 percent) and from the free throw line ( 77 to 83.3 percent). This increased his true shooting percentage (according to Sports Reference, “a measure of shooting efficiency that takes into account field goals, 3-point field goals, and free throws”) from a slightly below average 49.1 to a very good 55.1 percent. But can the 6-6 shooting guard make a similar jump in his third year? Or more realistic, what if Goodwin continues to score at such an efficient mark while attempting more shots per game? That could make him a borderline All-ACC contributor.

Nikola Djogo