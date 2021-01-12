Notre Dame offered Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood class of 2022 wide receiver Denylon Morrissette on Nov. 22 and quickly made a strong impression on the four-star prospect.

When asked which schools that have been in contact with him the most, Morrissette mentioned Notre Dame along with Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina.

“I really like their receivers coach [Del Alexander],” Morrissette said. “He’s a really cool dude to talk to, easy guy to talk to. Them making the College Football Playoff impressed me. Before the season, I didn’t think they’d be all the way up there, but that really impressed me.

“Coach Alexander is pretty cool. He’s straightforward. He doesn’t care about all of the hype and stuff. He seems like a great guy.”