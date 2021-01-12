 Will Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Make The Top Group For Big-Time Georgia Wide Receiver Denylon Morrisette?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 10:12:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Will Notre Dame Make Top Group For Big-Time Georgia WR Morrisette?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame offered Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood class of 2022 wide receiver Denylon Morrissette on Nov. 22 and quickly made a strong impression on the four-star prospect.

When asked which schools that have been in contact with him the most, Morrissette mentioned Notre Dame along with Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina.

“I really like their receivers coach [Del Alexander],” Morrissette said. “He’s a really cool dude to talk to, easy guy to talk to. Them making the College Football Playoff impressed me. Before the season, I didn’t think they’d be all the way up there, but that really impressed me.

“Coach Alexander is pretty cool. He’s straightforward. He doesn’t care about all of the hype and stuff. He seems like a great guy.”

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood class of 2022 wide receiver Denylon Morrissette
Denylon Morrissette — a four-star talent, the No. 24 prospect in Georgia, and the No. 22 wide receiver and No. 212 overall player in the country per Rivals — is feeling the love from the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)
Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette

It will be an uphill battle for Notre Dame to eventually win Morrisette’s recruitment as he admittedly grew up an Alabama fan. He also has plenty of connections to the in-state Georgia Bulldogs.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}