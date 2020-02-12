It hasn’t been often in recent years at Notre Dame that a former player for the football head coach later also has a major role on his on-the-field staff.

It’s different in basketball, where Mike Brey’s bench and support staff includes his former top players Ryan Humphrey, Ryan Ayers, Scott Martin and Harold Swangan. Meanwhile, Muffet McGraw’s crew has a former All-American Beth Morgan Cunningham and Michaela Mabrey — who this year replaced 2001 national champion point guard Niele Ivey (now in the NBA)