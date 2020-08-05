The early favorite to take over as Notre Dame's go-to receiver will be out of action for an unspecified time. The team announced Wednesday junior Kevin Austin had surgery Monday to repair a "fifth metatarsal fracture on his left foot." He suffered the injury during football-related activities on July 29. There was no listed timetable for return, but he is expected to play this year.

Kevin Austin was Notre Dame's presumed No. 1 wide receiver before suffering an injury in late July. (Blueandgold.com)