Why The Nation’s No. 1 Running Back ‘Loves’ Notre Dame

Justice Haynes didn’t run up and down the field with ease last Friday night like he would have hoped to, but he still had an impressive outing. In leading Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity to a 34-6 triumph over Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, Haynes ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries while also dealing with a nagging ankle injury he suffered early in the contest. “We’re going to look at the film and look to get better next week,” Haynes told BlueandGold.com after the game. “My ankle did bother me a little, but I’ll get some treatment, and I’ll be good.”

It was a warrior-like performance by Haynes, who picked up where he left off after a strong offseason. He had strong showings at the Atlanta Rivals Camp and the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, which helped him earn the No. 1 running back spot in the 2023 class per Rivals. “Definitely I do, but at the same time, it’s lonely at the top and you have to keep working,” Haynes answered confidently when asked if he feels he’s the top running back in his class. “Everyone is going to try to get to that spot, so I have to keep producing.” Haynes visited a handful of schools over the summer, and while his focus has shifted from recruiting to his junior season, he’s still wanting to take advantage of being able to take game day visits. “I’m planning on visiting Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame — get back up to those schools,” he said.