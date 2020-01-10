In an offseason full of team departures and drama, one of the most publically criticized members of the Notre Dame program has been offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. Due to several poor performances by the offensive line in 2019, many outside voices have proposed that Quinn be moved to tight ends coach, an analyst role or even for him to be let go from the program altogether. So when Pro Football Focus stated that in 2019 Notre Dame had the 13th best offensive line situation all off college football, people were shocked or even perturbed. How could an offensive line that performed so poorly throughout the season be ranked that high?

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn embracing left tackle Liam Eichenberg after a win over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl

The simple answer: Pro Football Focus doesn't see it that way. Instead, they believe many of the criticisms levied toward the Notre Dame offensive line were false accusations. "They were one of the lines across the country that I think got blamed wrongly," said Cam Mellor, Lead College Football Analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Pass Blocking

Much of this has to with Pro Football Focus viewing Notre Dame's offensive line as an elite pass-blocking unit. Per their grades, the offensive line had a pass-blocking efficiency grade of 94.2, which was second only to Louisiana Lafayette at 94.4. This was roughly the same grade the Notre Dame offensive line had through week seven of the season, which is impressive considering they lost starters Tommy Kraemer and Robert Hainsey in week nine and week 10.

RT 961Sportsbeat "RT PFF_College: The Notre Dame offensive line leads the way in pass-blocking efficiency through 7 weeks of action! pic.twitter.com/cI4xBiksEY" — 96.1FM WSBT (@WSBTradio) October 17, 2019

When grading out pass blocking, Mellor says they look at more than the number of sacks, quarterback hits, hurries and pressures an offense allows and instead focus on who they believe to be responsible for each play. For instance, according to their numbers, Notre Dame allowed 16 sacks in 13 games this season, but only two are credited to the offensive line — both to starting left guard Aaron Banks. Pro Football Focus actually views Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book as responsible for 11 sacks (two belong to quarterback Phil Jurkovec and one to wide receiver Chris Finke). "He invited pressure," Mellor said. "A quarterback can do that in multiple ways. They can leave the pocket early, they can jump up in the pocket if they feel what they think is pressure coming from the back and then get themselves into more trouble." This view of Book should not come as a surprise, as he was often criticized early in the season for having a poor pocket presence, especially against Virginia on Sept. 28 when Pro Football Focus credited the Notre Dame signal-caller with two sacks, two quarterback hits and four pressures. On the season, he was also responsible for 39 of the teams 114 quarterback pressures, 21 of the 75 hurries and seven of the 23 quarterback hits, each number higher than any individual Notre Dame offensive lineman was credited with. Book did improve later in the year — albeit against weaker competition — and was only credited with three sacks in the last five games of the season and zero quarterback hits.

Run Blocking