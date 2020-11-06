Brian Kelly was determined to shoot down any fear. Notre Dame’s run game emphasis isn’t fool’s gold that will disappear when it plays a Clemson defense that’s tougher than any of the previous six on the schedule. Saturday won’t be a repeat of the game plan from last year’s loss at Georgia, when the Irish were disinterested in a ground game because they assumed it wouldn’t work. That night, Notre Dame ran the ball 14 times for 46 yards, but it’s really 12 carries for 29 yards when removing two scrambles that were designed pass plays. Like Michael Jordan, Kelly can’t accept not trying.

Notre Dame's surface rushing numbers against Pitt weren't great, but dig deeper, and they'd be a success against Clemson. (ACC)

“We want to be who we are,” Kelly said Thursday. “I think we’ve defined that through the first six weeks. We want to play a physical brand of football. That’s who we are. “At the end of the day, this is about a four-quarter, physical presence with our offense. That’s how we’ve played football this year. You don’t start changing who you are at this time.” It’s not reasonable to think Notre Dame can put 353 sack-adjusted rush yards on Clemson like it did against Florida State. The 237-yard (and 5.6 per carry) outing last week against Georgia Tech feels like a dream too. The Tigers are eighth in yards per carry allowed, fifth in tackles for loss per game and are Pro Football Focus’ second-highest graded run defense unit. So what is a realistic performance for a dominant run team against a stout run-stopping crew? More importantly, what’s a successful one? Asked for his thoughts on the matter Thursday, Kelly chose not to put a number on it. “Running the ball is about run efficiency,” Kelly said. The best statistical answer and expectation may be from just a couple weeks ago, when Notre Dame hammered Pitt 45-3 on Oct. 24. Yes, a game in which Notre Dame ran for 120 yards on 46 carries, excluding sacks (2.5 per rush), was actually a success and could be against Clemson. In this case, the surface numbers lie. Saturday, Notre Dame may also find itself with unremarkable standard rushing stats but a performance that should be considered effective because it was efficient. That’s best measured using success rate and short-yardage effectiveness.

To address the first: against a Pitt defense that ranks second in rush yards per game and first in tackles for loss per game, Notre Dame converted all five third- and fourth-and-shorts (3 or fewer yards) when it ran the ball. That’s excluding a sack that shows up as a run. All told, Notre Dame has converted on 24 of 30 third- or fourth-and-short designed run plays. Of Notre Dame’s six failures, four were garbage-time goal line carries while running out the clock. One was a 5-yard loss early in the Sept. 19 game against South Florida. And one was a 1-yard gain on third-and-2 Sept. 12 against Duke, which was a call with a fourth-down attempt in mind. That fourth-down play call was a Williams’ 26-yard touchdown run. Notre Dame wouldn’t mind another game with zero 10-plus yards from its running backs if it can convert every short-yardage run play. That’s containment but not dictation. Pitt, with its a stiff run defense and top-25 ranking in short-yardage conversion rate, could only do the former. If that’s the case with Clemson’s defense on Saturday, it boosts Notre Dame’s ability to chew clock like it has in recent weeks. Short-yardage success will be hard-earned, because Clemson leads the country with a 45.8 percent first-down rate on short-yardage runs. “I have confidence we will not be stopped on third-and-1,” running back Kyren Williams said. “I tell the offensive line that every single play.” Onto another measure. Notre Dame’s rushing success rate against Pitt – gaining 50 precent of the yardage needed on first down, 70 percent on second down and 100 percent on third and fourth – was 36 percent. In a vacuum, that’s not a great number. Against a sturdy front that included eight- and nine-man boxes and allowed 2.5 yards per carry, though, it’s quite good. Pitt’s opponent rushing success rate is 29 percent, which leads the ACC. The Panthers sell out to stop the run.