Why Notre Dame football has soul searching to do after loss to Cincinnati

Notre Dame teams of Brian Kelly’s past could have potentially overcome the costly mistakes the Fighting Irish made in their 24-13 loss to Cincinnati.

But if anything became apparent as the Golden Domers’ demise unfolded, it’s that this is not a Notre Dame team of Kelly’s past. Not one resemblant of the two that made the College Football Playoff in 2018 and '20, anyway.

“We didn't take care of the basics today,” Kelly said.

The basics are the bare minimum. And Notre Dame couldn’t get them done.