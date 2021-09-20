Why Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly has much respect for Wisconsin

It's fitting Notre Dame's game against Wisconsin will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago. Beating the Badgers is going to be a bear for the Fighting Irish. No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) head coach Brian Kelly spent the first few minutes of his Monday afternoon press conference breaking down the Irish's next opponent, as per usual. He couldn't help but laud all things No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1). He gave the Badgers credit for sticking to a hard-nosed identity instilled by head coach Paul Chryst. He praised the offensive line here and talked up the running backs there. He said sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz has "all the tools" and a talented group of tight ends and wide receivers surrounding him.

Nothing but respect for the No. 18 team in the country. "Well-coached, smart, physical, disciplined," Kelly said. "All the things we all know about Wisconsin come to light every game you watch them." And then Kelly dove into the vaunted Wisconsin defense, the nation's No. 2 unit. The Badgers have allowed just 194.5 yards per game to Penn State (297) and Eastern Michigan (92). Kelly said Wisconsin has "as instinctive and disciplined" linebackers that are probably the best Notre Dame will face this season. He said the Irish are going to have to game plan around 6-4, 317-pound junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, too. Help with that game plan isn't going to come from graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan, by the way. Coan knows plenty about Wisconsin on both sides of the ball. He spent the previous four seasons in a Badgers uniform, playing in 25 games and starting in 18. Kelly just isn't keen on gleaning information on Wisconsin's tendencies from Coan. "You don't get too much intel from those things in terms of what he knows about Wisconsin," Kelly said. "I'm not a big believer in that. Like, 'Hey, do you know the signals?' You have to play the game."

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly chats with a ref during the Irish's win over Purdue. (Chad Weaver/BGI)