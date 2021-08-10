Why Marcus Freeman Has Confidence In Notre Dame Corners Led By Mike Mickens

“I was just laughing with [defensive coordinator Mike ] Elston in the locker room like, ‘God, I bet you he was hard to coach,’” Freeman said Tuesday afternoon. “He said, ‘Yeah, I coached him. He sure was.’”

Freeman coached with Mickens for two seasons at Cincinnati. The two reunited earlier this year when Freeman arrived in South Bend. Four days into Irish fall camp, Freeman is once again all too familiar with Mickens — for better or worse.

It hasn’t taken long for Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to get reacquainted with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and all of his quirks.

Freeman and Elston didn’t mean any harm by their comments. If anything, they were compliments in a backhanded, football-is-for-tough-love kind of way. Mickens would probably laugh and wear what they said as a badge of honor anyway.

A coach will hardly — if ever — complain when a player keeps his mouth shut and stays in line. But teams also need players who are going to constantly challenge the status quo. Vocal guys who can be a little over the top but only because they mean well and want to get better. They want everyone to get better.

That’s who Mickens was as a player at Cincinnati from 2005-08. He has taken some of that moxie and channeled it into his elevated role as a coach. He’s not quiet. He can lead by example, but he’s going to verbally tell you how to do it too. Loudly and assuredly.

And that’s OK. It’s football.

“He’s just an aggressive dude,” Freeman said. “He’s energetic. He pushes those guys.”

Freeman said he’d be perfectly content with a cornerbacks room full of mini Mickens. It worked for Mickens at this level, after all. He is Cincinnati’s all-time leader in interceptions with 14. Notre Dame combined for 16 as a team in the last two seasons. The Irish only had seven a season ago, which tied for 58th nationally.

Still, Freeman said he didn’t think twice about retaining Mickens when the former came on board in January. Notre Dame ranked fifth in the country in passes defended with 49 according to CFBstats.com. That’s right in line with the third line of the “corners creed” Notre Dame has devised under Mickens.

“Be violent.”

Freeman will hoist three fingers in the air during practice any time he sees an example of controlled violence — attacks on the football or whoever is carrying it at the time — and call out to Mickens, “Coach Mick! No. 3 of the creed, I see it!”

Freeman said that’s the only line of the creed he knows. That’s fitting. It’s probably the one that most accurately portrays who Mickens is and what he’s all about as a football mind.