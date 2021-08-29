Why Long Snapper Michael Vinson Means So Much To Notre Dame Football

“That was the most nervous I’ve ever been on a football field,” Notre Dame’s senior long snapper said. “More nervous than the Clemson PAT snaps in overtime, more nervous than facing the Heisman Trophy winner in the face.”

How about standing near the 50-yard line at Notre Dame Stadium, without a teammate or coach within a 15-yard radius, awaiting a booming punt off the foot of junior Jay Bramblett with the entire roster and coaching staff locked in to see whether Vinson would come through with a catch.

Michael Vinson can think of few more uncomfortable places to stand than in seven-degree weather outside his house in South Bend while his roommates are inside lounging in the warmth of their recliners watching the Super Bowl pregame show.

Vinson was in a tough spot. Dropping the ball was of no consequence to him. Dropping the ball meant everyone else on the team, though, would have to do an extra period of conditioning under the warmer than usual Indiana summer sun.

“I have to catch it,” Vinson thought.

He didn’t. It went through his hands and arms and hit the turf. Vinson said he saw graduate senior linebacker Drew White, one of seven team captains, face down, dejected as ever. He pounded his fists on the field in disapproval.

White told Vinson earlier that day he had to move out of the house they share with senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and graduate senior defensive tackle Kurt Hinish if he dropped it. Defensive line coach Mike Elston joked Vinson now owed everyone on the field a meal at Chipotle too.

“OK, I have to get another chance,” Vinson confidently said to himself.

He did. And he caught it. The Irish went crazy. They screamed and hollered and jumped into the air. Vinson body bumped a slew of his teammates. He was ecstatic. Pure euphoria.

“I asked (special teams coach Brian) Polian where I turn in my application for punt returner,” Vinson said. “He just disregarded that comment.”

It’s comments like those, however, that has the Notre Dame football program head over heels for what Vinson brings to the locker room. Comedic relief. An ever-smiling face. An absolute dedication to the team no matter the situation. How many long snappers can say they’ve had the attention of over 100 individuals at one time during a practice at a place like Notre Dame?

Vinson has taken a saying head coach Brian Kelly harps on all the time to heart — “You’re not going to mold Notre Dame. Notre Dame is going to mold you, for the better.” If anyone has taken that and done a complete 180 with it, though, it’s been Vinson.

“I think what separates him is he has an incredible personality,” Kelly said. “He’s funny. He’s light. The guys really enjoy being around him. But when it’s play time, he is incredibly locked in. That’s hard to do. It’s hard to be the class comedian and then just shut it off and snap that ball like it’s nobody’s business. He’s just unique that way.”

Kelly said he hasn’t met a lot of people like Vinson. Again, what long snapper becomes beloved enough by the team to room with three of the seven team captains? Vinson arrived as a walk-on. Now he’s laying his head to rest with three of the most important players on Notre Dame’s roster.

That doesn’t happen overnight.

“I love those guys,” Vinson said. “Those guys are my best friends. Me and Kurt play card games all the time. I was living by myself. When you go from living by yourself to living with three of your best friends, it’s awesome.”

He won his teammates over with his personality. He won them over with the work ethic Kelly alluded to as well. But he also won them over with his cooking. There was a reason Vinson was outside in well below freezing temperatures to grill up some pork for pulled pork Super Bowl sandwiches. He claims to be the best chef on the team.

That’s one distinction Kelly wouldn’t give him, though.

“So, one of the other things about him is he’s a liar,” Kelly said in plain jest. “You’ll get to know, he lies about everything. That’s part of his deal. The guys like that. He comes up with some incredible stories.”

Vinson didn’t dare lie and say he’s the best video game player in the house. He said the other three wouldn’t let him hear the end of that. So he told the truth and said he’s the worst. White is the second worst, he said. Hinish is the best and Tagovailoa-Amosa isn’t far behind.

When it comes to performance standards, Vinson doesn’t mess around. He’s not a team captain. He’s not a defensive starter. But he still plays a vital role on the team, and that’s something he’ll never take as lightly as anything else Kelly claims he would.

“If I have a bad practice, they’re going to call me out on it,” Vinson said. “If they have a bad practice, they’re going to call me out on it. We’re not harping at each other. We just want to be great. All of us have the goal of winning that championship. We want to get that ring.”