Why Jack Swarbrick was 'not surprised' Brian Kelly left Notre Dame

Spend 12 years working closely with someone, and it’s hard not to pick up that person’s mannerisms, body language and resting disposition. You get to know what’s normal – as well as what’s a departure from the norm. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick saw the latter in his head football coach, Brian Kelly, this year. “There’s a certain restlessness, and I could sense that in some conversations,” Swarbrick said Tuesday. “There was a Freudian slip or two along the way that grabbed my attention. Whether that was intentional or not, you felt like it was somebody who might be open to a different opportunity.”

Kelly approaching Swarbrick Monday night with the news he was departing for LSU, then, did not leave Swarbrick floored in the same manner it did fans and Notre Dame players. “There had been enough in the weeks leading up that gave me a pretty strong sense that there might be other things that were attracting Brian,” Swarbrick said. “And of course, social media got very active during the day yesterday. Between the two things, I was not surprised.” Swarbrick didn’t discuss the specifics of those indications and slips. He did, though, divulge there was no negotiation process. Kelly didn’t come to him with a chance to match or exceed LSU’s 10-year, $95 million contract offer, which Swarbrick “appreciated.” He described their Monday conversation as a rather transactional meeting. “We talked and he indicated he was resigning to take another position,” Swarbrick said. “He thanked me for the opportunity the university had provided to him, thanked me for our friendship and I wished him all the best.”

Jack Swarbrick (left) sensed a "restlessness" in Brian Kelly this year. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

All told, it paints the picture of someone wanting a change of scenery and a new challenge. The natural follow-up is wondering if Kelly’s desire for it and the restlessness comes from a place of feeling unsatisfied or unhappy with Notre Dame’s situation. It’s a question that will linger no matter what Swarbrick says otherwise. Swarbrick did his best to knock down the idea. “We never had a conversation along those lines, which is why I think it was fundamentally a decision by Brian and his family,” Swarbrick said. “This wasn’t a matter of saying, ‘I need X or Y to remain at Notre Dame.’ There just weren’t any of those conversations. I would not have resisted to enter those conversations. Let me stress we’re always talking about improvements in the program. “We have a capital improvement plan that spans the next three years. It’s not about not doing things to get better. We talked about what those would be and what those would look like. There wasn’t distance between us.”