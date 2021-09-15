Why fixes for Notre Dame pass protection problems are a group effort
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has spent more time on the turf than he would like. Than the Irish coaches would like. Than its offensive line would like.
Ten sacks allowed through two games is a ghastly stat for a program that fancies itself as “O-Line U.” It’s already 40 percent of last year’s total. All told, Coan has been pressured on 30 percent of his dropbacks.
The public finger-pointing and angst are generally targeted at the offensive line. That’s not a completely wrong conclusion. In head coach Brian Kelly's view, though, it’s too specifically aimed.
“When you look at and evaluate pass protection, everyone says, ‘How’s your offensive line doing?’” Kelly said. “We don’t feel like we’re in a bad position on the offensive line. We have to be cleaner and better in communicating across the board.”
Yes, Notre Dame’s rebuilt offensive line has suffered too many one-on-one losses in pass protection. That was a near-nonexistent problem in 2020. It has been a common one now, aided by injuries to starting left tackle Blake Fisher (meniscus) and backup Michael Carmody (ankle sprain). Yet the front five’s issues are not the sole reason for the pressure surge.
