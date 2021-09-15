Why fixes for Notre Dame pass protection problems are a group effort

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has spent more time on the turf than he would like. Than the Irish coaches would like. Than its offensive line would like.

Ten sacks allowed through two games is a ghastly stat for a program that fancies itself as “O-Line U.” It’s already 40 percent of last year’s total. All told, Coan has been pressured on 30 percent of his dropbacks.

The public finger-pointing and angst are generally targeted at the offensive line. That’s not a completely wrong conclusion. In head coach Brian Kelly's view, though, it’s too specifically aimed.