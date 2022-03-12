Why 4-star OL Monroe Freeling wants to make another Notre Dame visit
Monroe Freeling is already familiar with Notre Dame.The four-star offensive tackle visited the Irish twice last year. He was on campus last June and attended Notre Dame’s game against Cincinnati in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news