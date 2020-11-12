Overshadowed from the euphoria of Notre Dame's triumph against No. 1 Clemson last Saturday night is that the remainder of November offers two pretty good road challenges for the now 7-0 and No. 2-ranked Fighting Irish. The first is this weekend at 5-3 Boston College — whose only two victories in 34 tries against top-5 ranked teams at the time of the game occurred versus No. 1 Notre Dame in 1993 (41-39) and No. 4 Notre Dame in 2002 (14-7). After final exams week from Nov. 15-20, the Irish have a Nov. 21 bye before traveling to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina (5-2), which just missed making this week's AP top 25 after rising to as high as No. 5 earlier this season. Who provides the stiffer challenge? Todd Burlage and Lou Somogyi offer their points and counterpoints.

The Eagles Catch The Irish At An Ideal Time

By Todd D. Burlage My colleague, Lou Somogyi, tips his hand during this debate of whether North Carolina or Boston College is the more dangerous upcoming Notre Dame opponent when he says “if the Tar Heels can find any semblance of a defense,” North Carolina is more threatening.

Boston College and North Carolina present different challenges to Notre Dame. (Associated Press)

The counter to Lou’s hypothetical is that so far this season, the Tar Heels have demonstrated nothing that resembles “any semblance of a defense,” so why would they suddenly discover one against Notre Dame? During its final four games to close October, North Carolina gave up an average of 35.3 points per game, including 45 to Virginia Tech (which just lost to Liberty, the University not the insurance company) and 44 to Virginia, the latter a more offensively challenged opponent. There were indications the Tar Heels defense was sliding, not improving. Meanwhile, Notre Dame enters the Boston College game after playing top-ranked Clemson in what was the most-hyped and most-draining regular-season matchup of the 11-year Brian Kelly Irish coaching era, making the matchup with the Eagles an obvious “trap” or “letdown” game. Boston College showed how capable it is when it is focused when it took a 28-10 lead at Clemson two weeks ago before falling late, 34-28. It had its own letdown last week while squeaking by 1-7 Syracuse by a 16-13 count — but that will make it all the more alert against Notre Dame. Under new head coach Jeff Hafley , a former defensive coordinator at Ohio State, the Eagles possess a veteran defense that has forced 14 turnovers, which ranks fifth among 110 teams. Add the intriguing side story of former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec — who has emerged this season as one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC after transferring to Boston College — playing against his former team, and the odds of a tight game and/or upset become magnified. Boston College is well equipped physically and especially emotionally to deliver a similar performance and upset opportunity against Notre Dame as it did versus Clemson

The Tar Heels Possess Better Balance