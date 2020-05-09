Who’s Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame added two new commitments this week, as cornerback Philip Riley and defensive end Jason Onye picked the Fighting Irish. Both prospects picked the Irish without having visited campus, which really opens things up for who could be next to commit.
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer takes a look at who could be next to join the Notre Dame family.
Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news