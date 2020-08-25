BlueAndGold - Who’s Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates

Who’s Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame added a new 2022 commitment over the weekend when Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic linebacker Nolan Ziegler pledged to the Fighting Irish.
Who could be next to join the Notre Dame family? BlueandGold.com gives five commit candidates to keep an eye on.
Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news