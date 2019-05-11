News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-11 16:37:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Who's Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Notre Dame t-shirt!

Eho9qoegwwzrjpsuzxxm
Notre Dame is looking to close with another top offensive line target. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame had a huge week on the recruiting trail, landing a pair of top targets in Rivals250 defensive end Rylie Mills and Rivals100 offensive tackle Tosh Baker.

So who's next?

Here is a look at five prospects that could join Notre Dame's nationally ranked recruiting class in the near future.

Yznaaghxoydcgbdoj6ky
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}