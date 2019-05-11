Who's Next? A Look At Five Notre Dame Commit Candidates
Notre Dame had a huge week on the recruiting trail, landing a pair of top targets in Rivals250 defensive end Rylie Mills and Rivals100 offensive tackle Tosh Baker.
So who's next?
Here is a look at five prospects that could join Notre Dame's nationally ranked recruiting class in the near future.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news