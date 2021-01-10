BlueAndGold - Which Notre Dame Early Enrollees Have Best Chance To Play In 2021?

In years past, Notre Dame has specified which of its signees will be early enrollees, but for the 2021 cycle that was not the case.

From what we’ve been able to gather from the recruits themselves, the Fighting Irish are expected to have 14 of its 26 December signees joining the football program in February rather than waiting until the summer. This group will have the opportunity to participate in spring ball and start training in Notre Dame’s strength and conditioning program to get a head start on their freshman seasons.

He is a breakdown of the 14 early enrollees and our estimation of their chances to play as true freshman