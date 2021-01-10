 BlueAndGold - Which Notre Dame Early Enrollees Have Best Chance To Play In 2021?
football

Which Notre Dame Early Enrollees Have Best Chance To Play In 2021?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
In years past, Notre Dame has specified which of its signees will be early enrollees, but for the 2021 cycle that was not the case.

From what we’ve been able to gather from the recruits themselves, the Fighting Irish are expected to have 14 of its 26 December signees joining the football program in February rather than waiting until the summer. This group will have the opportunity to participate in spring ball and start training in Notre Dame’s strength and conditioning program to get a head start on their freshman seasons.

He is a breakdown of the 14 early enrollees and our estimation of their chances to play as true freshman

Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr., who is ranked as the nation’s No. 6 wide receiver and No. 51 overall player, has a strong chance to see the field early at Notre Dame.
Best Chance To Play

Clarence Lewis seemed like a lock to redshirt as a freshman, but he ended up a mainstay as the Fighting Irish’s cornerback for the latter half of the 2020 season. These projections are educated guesswork, but Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr. seems like the safest bet of Notre Dame’s early enrollees to play immediately.

If class of 2020 five-star Jordan Johnson wasn’t ready to play, then why should one assume that Styles — who is rated as the nation’s No. 6 wide receiver and No. 51 overall player by Rivals — will receive playing time?

