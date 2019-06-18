Pennsylvania linebacker Derrick Davis visited Notre Dame over the weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals released its initial Top 100 for the 2021 recruiting class and several Notre Dame defensive targets made the list. Here is a full breakdown.

No. 2 DL J.T. Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic (Wash.) Where ND Stands: A five-star prospect, Tuimoloau hasn't been very active when it comes to his recruiting process. He is taking things extremely slow and recently told BGI that he had no early favorites.Notre Dame extended an offer in January and will push to get him on campus at some point in the future.

No. 4 DL Korey Foreman, Corona Centennial (Calif.) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame put an offer on the table for Foreman after seeing him during the spring evaluation period last month. Another high-end defensive lineman, Foreman is thought to be leaning towards staying out West. Notre Dame will look to make an impact in his recruitment.

No. 6 CB Corey Collier, Miami Palmetto (Fla.) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame is on the offer sheet for this talented five-star defensive back from the Sunshine State. However, there hasn't been much movement here. Florida State and Miami are considered some of the early frontrunners in his recruitment.

No. 18 DL Payton Page, Dudley (N.C.) Where ND Stands: A true elite defensive tackle, Page is an animal in the trenches with several offers from across the country. Page was excited when he received an offer from the Irish in February but has yet to make his way to campus for a visit this year.

No. 23 CB Tony Grimes, Princess Anne (Va.) Where ND Stands: Grimes is taking a measured approach to recruiting so far as he is taking several visits and has repeatedly stated that he doesn't have a short list of favorites. Notre Dame saw him multiple times during the evaluation period, and Grimes hopes to make it to South Bend soon.

No. 26 DL Damon Payne, Belleville (Mich.) Where ND Stands: Payne is relatively quiet about the recruiting process. He doesn't have an early favorites and is playing things extremely close to the vest. With that said, Notre Dame should have a legitimate chance. The Irish just need to get him to campus soon.

No. 30 CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley Where ND Stands: McKinstry is close to the aforementioned Grimes and would like to play with him at the next level. Like with Grimes, Notre Dame is an early factor for McKinstry, who is hoping to make his way out to South Bend for an unofficial visit at some point in the near future.

No. 34 DL Tywone Malone, Bergen Catholic (N.J.) Where ND Stands: Malone is a big, athletic player in the trenches and also a plus baseball player. Malone has yet to make it to the Notre Dame campus, but he mention ND as a school he eventually wanted to see. Malone is pretty open with his process early on, but Michigan has generated some buzz.

No. 38 DL Ja'Tavion Sanders, Denton Ryan (Texas) Where ND Stands: Sanders is a true terror off the edge and one of the most feared pass rushers in the country. The Lone Star State product recently told BGI that he is intrigued by Notre Dame and would like to make a visit to South Bend down the line. Texas and Alabama are making an early impression.

No. 54 CB Jakailan Johnson, De Smet (Mo.) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame is considered the early favorite for Johnson. After all, he has a strong relationship with the staff early on and is a teammate of five-star 2020 Irish wide receiver commit Jordan Johnson. Of course, Notre Dame will have to fend off several national suitors.

No. 55 OLB Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett (Ga.) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame has had some success recruiting in the Southeast and will look to establish itself as a player with Carter. Right now, Carter is going to be a tough one to pluck. Regional schools like Alabama and Auburn appear to be in strong position.

No. 64 DL Landon Jackson, Pleasant Grove (Texas) Where ND Stands: Jackson notched an offer from Notre Dame during the spring evaluation period. Texas and Texas A&M are thought to be early favorites here. However, Jackson is open to leaving the state and would like to eventually see Notre Dame.

No. 67 DL Najee Story, Solon (Ohio) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame has made Story one of its top priorities in the trenches next cycle. The Irish hosted him for an unofficial visit earlier this offseason and made an impression on him. Notre Dame is squarely in the mix for Story early on in his recruitment. Expect him to make a return trip to campus.

No. 70 DL Elliott Donald, Central Catholic (Pa.) Where ND Stands: Donald is an impressive looking prospect with offers from around the country. Notre Dame is an early player for Donald, but the pull for him to stay close to home is strong. He has been a frequent visitor at Penn State and Pitt. Still, Donald is intrigued by out-of-state schools like Notre Dame, LSU and Ohio State.

No. 75 David Daniel, Woodstock (Ga.) Where ND Stands: Like the aforementioned Carter, Daniel is going to be a tough pull out of the Southeast as he has offers from schools like Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Irish will need to get him to campus this fall to have a legitimate shot.

No. 77 Derrick Davis, Gateway (Pa.) Where ND Stands: Davis was actually at Notre Dame over the weekend for the 7-on-7 Challenge. The four-star prospect is an interesting outside linebacker/safety prospect and a prize for next cycle. It's clear he has interest in Notre Dame early on, but he has been quiet about his recruitment.

No. 81 DL Gabriel Rubio, Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) Where ND Stands: Rubio gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment following his unofficial visit over the weekend. The Irish extended an offer to Rubio late last month and instantly became the favorites. Notre Dame was a dream school for Rubio. Expect him to be a solid commit moving forward.

No. 88 ATH Billy Bowman, Denton Ryan (Texas) Where ND Stands: Bowman recently told BGI that Notre Dame is in his Top 3 early on. The four-star prospect and his father made it to Irish Invasion a couple of weeks ago and enjoyed their time in South Bend. If there is a Lone Star State recruit, ND can land next cycle, it's Bowman.

No. 92 Lovasea Carroll, Warren County (Ga.) Where ND Stands: Carroll is an extremely versatile athlete that can play multiple positions. Notre Dame likes him as a defensive back and has been in constant communication. Carroll is currently committed to South Carolina but appear to be open to exploring other options.