California wide receiver Cristian Dixon is a top priority in 2021. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals released its initial Top 100 for the 2021 recruiting class and several Notre Dame offensive targets made the list. Here is a full breakdown.

No. 5 RB Camar Wheaton, Lakeview Centennial (Texas) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame extended an offer to Wheaton during the spring evaluation period last month. The Irish then hosted him for an unofficial visit a couple of weeks ago, which he really enjoyed. Wheaton will be a tough pull out of the Lone Star State, but he has legitimate interest early on.

No. 8 ATH Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom (Wash.) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame is very much in the mix for Egbuka early on. The Irish offered him in January and hosted him for an unofficial visit a couple of months later. Egbuka is looking to get back to Notre Dame soon and is very impressed with what the program has to offer.

No. 10 OL Tommy Brockermeyer, Fort Worth All Saints (Texas) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame is set to host Brockermeyer for an unofficial visit this week. It will be the four-star prospect's first time in South Bend, and he is looking forward to it. Brockermeyer is a Texas legacy, so the Longhorns will be tough to beat, but he is open to other schools.

No. 14 OL Blake Fisher, Avon (Ind.) Where ND Stands: Fisher gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment during his weekend unofficial visit. Fisher is the highest rated recruit in Notre Dame's class and was a whale of a land for the Irish. He picked Notre Dame over several major offers.

No. 19 WR Beaux Collins, St. John Bosco (Calif.) Where ND Stands: An absolute monster on the outside, Collins is a special wide out and should enter five-star territory when it's all said and done. Collins has already made a visit to Notre Dame and said he wants to make a return trip. The Irish are in a good position early on.

No. 25 WR Lorenzo Styles, Pickerington Central (Ohio) Where ND Stands: Like Collins, Styles is one of the most important targets on the board for Notre Dame next cycle. The Irish saw him on multiple occasions during the spring recruiting cycle and are high on his list. Ohio State will be tough to beat, but ND is in a strong position.

No. 28 OL Nolan Rucci, Warwick (Pa.) Where ND Stands: Many believe Rucci will stay close to home and side with Penn State. But Notre Dame is certainly a factor and will likely get him on campus in the fall. Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin are all going to be threats to Penn State as this recruitment plays itself out.

No. 29 WR Mario Williams, Plant City (Fla.) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame offered Williams earlier this offseason, and he seems pretty open overall. Schools like Alabama, Florida and Georgia will be tough to beat, but Notre Dame offers a unique opportunity and will push to get him on campus.

No. 32 WR Chris Hilton, Zachary (La.) Where ND Stands: LSU is assumed to be the early leader for Hilton as there is a lot of pull for him to stay closer to home. However, Hilton is taking his time with the process. There hasn't been much Notre Dame buzz, but he is a coveted target.

No. 40 OL Donovan Jackson, Bellaire Episcopal (Texas) Where ND Stands: Jackson is a versatile prospect that can play guard or tackle at the next level. He impressed Notre Dame during the spring evaluation last month and earned an offer. Jackson recently told BGI that he would like to make a trip to Notre Dame down the line.

No. 52 QB Tyler Buchner, The Bishop's School (Calif.) Where ND Stands: Buchner gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment back in March and is completely locked in with the Irish. He is actually on campus for an unofficial visit right now and is working hard to lure other top talent to South Bend.

No. 57 RB Will Shipley, Weddington (N.C.) Where ND Stands: Shipley has drawn comparisons to NFL running back Christian McCaffrey due to his speed and ability as a pass catch. A dynamic playmaker, Shipley received an offer from Notre Dame this offseason and is interested in the program. He hopes to visit this fall.

No. 59 OL Landon Tengwall, Good Counsel (Md.) Where ND Stands: Notre Dame has already locked in two key pieces to the puzzle upfront for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Tengwall is a major possibility to be next as he is extremely high on the Irish. Notre Dame is making him a priority and should host him for a visit in the near future.

No. 65 WR Cristian Dixon, Mater Dei (Calif.) Where ND Stands: Dixon has already visited Notre Dame, and there is no doubt the Irish are in a very strong position for him early on. Dixon recently told BGI that he has a strong relationship with the coaching staff and is looking forward to getting back on campus soon.

No. 76 OL Rocco Spindler, Clarkston (Mich.) Where ND Stands: Spindler is a unique prospect in the sense that he can also play defensive tackle at a high level. Spindler is very high on Notre Dame but also loves Michigan and Michigan State. This recruitment is going to be a battle, so the Irish need to get him on campus.

No. 79 WR Jaquez Smith, Hapeville Charter (Ga.) Where ND Stands: If there is a prospect in the Southeast that Notre Dame can land, it might be Smith. The four-star prospect visited Notre Dame is March and was looking to get back to campus this summer before plans fell through. Still, Georgia will be tough to beat.

No. 85 RB Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (Mich.) Where ND Stands: Edwards is a big priority for Notre Dame at the running back position, but the Irish face some stiff competition. Michigan has a lot of buzz, and there is pool for him to stay at home. Michigan State and Ohio State are both strong suitors as well.

No. 91 OL Ben Christman, Revere (Ohio) Where ND Stands: Christman was just in South Bend over the weekend for an unofficial visit. The four-star prospect also competed in the Lineman's Challenge and worked closely with the Irish staff. Notre Dame is a factor, but Ohio State is considered the favorite.