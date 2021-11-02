Where Notre Dame stands in post-Week 9 bowl projections

Every win pushes Notre Dame closer to all but locking up a New Year's Six bowl bid with an 11-1 record.

After defeating North Carolina 44-34 on Saturday, the No. 8 Irish sit at 8-1 with a remaining schedule that includes three games against sub-.500 teams and a trip to play a Virginia team that might not have its star quarterback because of injury. Predicting a 4-0 finish is hardly outlandish.

Most bowl projections are doing exactly that, and in turn, slotting Notre Dame in a New Year's Six game. Here's a roundup of the national media bowl prognostications following Week 9.