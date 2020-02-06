After adding a commitment from Bakersfield (Calif,) Liberty cornerback Ramon Henderson during the early signing period, Notre Dame moved up to No. 15 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings for the 2020 class. However, after Danville (Ky.) Boyle County Landen Bartleson was dismissed from the Notre Dame football program, and the Irish not taking any additional recruits in the February signing period, Notre Dame took a tumble in the updated Rivals rankings. Rivals only takes into account a school's top 20 signees into the rankings, and when you only have 17 prospects in your class, it's hard to make much headway.

Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish put together a big time offensive class in 2020. (Joseph Sisson)

As of Thursday, February 6, Notre Dame ranks No. 21 in the class rankings. The top five schools are as follows: Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State. The Notre Dame fan who doesn't follow recruiting probably looks at that national ranking and thinks that this class just isn't pushing the Irish in a place to compete for a national championship. That still remains to be seen, but basing that opinion off a team recruiting ranking lacks context. Rivals has point values for each level of a recruit ranking (5.2 two-star all the way up to 6.1 five-star). Rivals adds up the point value for every recruit in the class, and then ranks every class in the nation based on its total point value. And for the explanation straight from the horse's mouth, click here. As I mentioned, Rivals only takes into account a school's top 20 recruits. A school like Penn State that signed 27 recruits doesn't have all of its 5.5 and 5.6 three-star recruits counted towards its class ranking total, whereas Notre Dame has a two-star recruit counted.