Where Notre Dame Signees Rank In New 2021 Rivals250
Rivals updated its national rankings on Tuesday to unveil its new Rivals250 for the 2021 class. It was a small update given that there were no postseason all-star games, but several states had high school playoff games since the last rankings came out in early December.
Only 12 prospects saw moves of 20 or more spots in the latest Rivals250 ranking. Of Notre Dame’s eight signees listed, there were no notable moves up or down.
Click here to view the full 2021 Rivals250.
The Irish have three players listed in the top 100, including Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher (No. 25), Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (No. 55) and Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler (No. 67). All three prospects are expected to enroll at Notre Dame next week.
Fisher is Notre Dame’s 18th five-star recruit in the Rivals era, which dates back to 2002. The Irish’s last five-star offensive line recruit was Quenton Nelson, who finished as the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2014 class.
Notre Dame has five other signees in the Rivals250 rankings: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio (No. 109), La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner (No. 114), Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s running back Audric Estime (No. 132), Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie (No. 144) and Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie (No. 242).
