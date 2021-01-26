Rivals updated its national rankings on Tuesday to unveil its new Rivals250 for the 2021 class. It was a small update given that there were no postseason all-star games, but several states had high school playoff games since the last rankings came out in early December. Only 12 prospects saw moves of 20 or more spots in the latest Rivals250 ranking. Of Notre Dame’s eight signees listed, there were no notable moves up or down.

Fighting Irish signee Blake Fisher finishes the cycle ranked as a five-star recruit. (Rivals.com)