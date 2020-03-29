Notre Dame is paying a premium to host UNLV in a few years. Notre Dame will pay UNLV $1.35 million for the Oct. 22, 2022 game at Notre Dame Stadium, UNLV said in a release earlier this month. It is the highest amount Notre Dame has paid or will pay for a guarantee game on its schedule from 2018 to 2022, and second-highest when including the 2024 game vs. Northern Illinois.

Notre Dame is paying UNLV $1.35 million for a 2022 home game (Blueandgold.com) (BGI/Angela Driskell)

Notre Dame has paid or will pay the following guarantee sums to these upcoming opponents: Ball State (2018): $1.1 million Bowling Green (2019): $1.1 million Western Michigan (2020): $1.175 million Toledo (2021): $1 million Cincinnati (2021): $1.2 million Marshall (2022): $1.25 million UNLV (2022): $1.35 million Northern Illinois (2024): $1.4 million Compared to other Power Conference schools, though, Notre Dame is paying much less to host home games against teams outside the Power Five. Alabama’s payment of $1.7 million to Arkansas State for a 2018 game was believed to be the highest ever sum for a guarantee game, Footballscoop.com reported in 2016, when the contract was finalized. Georgia has since topped that on multiple occasions. The Bulldogs paid Arkansas State $1.8 million for a 2019 game and will reportedly pay Kent State (2022), UAB (2023) and UMass (2024) $1.9 million each for home games. Auburn will also pay UMass $1.9 million for a game this fall.