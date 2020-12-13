BlueAndGold - Where Notre Dame’s Class Stands In Rivals Rankings Prior To NSD

As of Sunday afternoon, Notre Dame’s 2021 class sits at No. 9 in the Rivals team rankings. Between now and the three-day early national signing period which begins Wednesday, there will be plenty of movement on commitment lists for schools across the country, whether that be new verbals and possible decommitments. Notre Dame has 24 commitments in its 2021 class. Rivals only takes into account a school’s 20 highest ranked commitments. For the Irish to improve its number of points on the Rivals scale, it would need to land another prospect ranked at least as a 5.7 three-star recruit.

The Irish are looking to hold on to its top 10 recruiting ranking and potentially move up as well. (AP)

Last year Notre Dame had 17 recruits in its 2020 class, and not reaching the mark of 20 hurt its final class ranking (No. 22). Every recruit was accounted for in the Rivals’ rankings, including two-star long snapper Alex Peitsch. Notre Dame has 2,282 points, which is just 45 points behind Michigan. If the Irish are able to pull off the upset by landing West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards, the Irish would add 82 points to its total, which would move Notre Dame past Michigan to the No. 8 spot, assuming there are no other additions or subscriptions for both schools. Of course, if Michigan lands Edwards, it would widen its lead on Notre Dame. It’s also possible that the Irish sign its current 24 commitments and do not sign any new recruits. A total of 2,282 points would have given Notre Dame the No. 10 class in the 2020 cycle, for comparison’s sake. Notre Dame’s 2020 class accrued 1,975 points. For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here. Of Notre Dame’s 24 commitments, 12 are slotted to play offense, 11 will play defense and then of course, Bryan will be the Irish’s kicker of the future.