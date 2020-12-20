Notre Dame’s 2020 class finished at No. 22 in the Rivals team rankings in large part due to only signing 17 prospects. Signing under 20 prospects greatly hurt them on the Rivals scale, but that isn’t a factor as Notre Dame is well over that mark in the 2021 cycle.

But in the year of 2020 so much has changed, including Notre Dame’s class size. Instead of a class in the teens, Notre Dame is tied for the biggest recruiting class following the early signing period with Virginia Tech (27) aside from the service academies. And there is expected to be another addition or two.

Several months ago, Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class size projected to land somewhere 18-21 range with the caveat that it’s subject to change.

Rivals only takes into consideration a prospect’s top 20 prospects signed. So Notre Dame kicker signee Joshua Bryan, a two-star player, is not counted. In fact, all of Notre Dame’s signees with 5.6 recruit rankings (mid three-star designation) or lower are not counted.

Notre Dame entered the early signing period with the country’s No. 9 class. It had 2,282 total points according to the Rivals formula, just 45 points behind Michigan at No. 8 and 77 points ahead of Miami at No. 10.

During the week, Notre Dame dropped to No. 11, but with those Friday additions, the Irish moved back to No. 9, where they currently sit.

Following the three-day signing period , which included Notre Dame adding four-stars Khari Gee (safety) and Audric Estime (running back), the Irish’s point total improved to 2,383.

Notre Dame is on the heels of Florida at No. 8, just 42 points behind the Gators.

If there’s no other movement other than the Irish landing Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright, then Notre Dame’s point total would improve to 2,445 and and move past Florida at No. 8. The Irish would be 27 points behind Clemson at No. 7.

Click here for more information on the Rivals ranking formula.

Below is the top 15 class rankings the day prior to National Signing Day (Dec. 15) compared to where things stand today (Dec. 20).