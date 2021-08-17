Where Notre Dame Recruits Rank In Updated 2022 Rivals250

It’s rankings week at Rivals in the 2022 class, and the latest top 250 national rankings were unveiled on Tuesday. As is the case in every rankings update, Notre Dame had some big movers in the rankings and a few slight drops. Notre Dame does not have a five-star commitment in the 2022 class. The Irish do have two big targets though, and you can read about those players here. Hilton Head (S.C.) High’s Jaylen Sneed continued his climb closer to five-star status after a very strong summer in which he performed very well at the Under Armour Future 50 Camp and won the Linebacker MVP of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

Jaylen Sneed is inching closer to five-star status. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

He moved up 14 spots and is now the No. 31 overall prospect nationally. Sneed is the second highest ranked four-star prospect in the rankings. The 6-1, 208-pounder moved up from the No. 5 to No. 3 outside linebacker in America. When Sneed was named the top linebacker at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in June, he outperformed the two outside linebacker recruits – CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers – who are ranked higher than him. “There were few players at the Five-Star Challenge who proved to be as ferocious of a competitor as Sneed,” Rivals.com analyst Josh Helmholdt wrote. “He fought for every football and was not satisfied until he had succeeded. That resulted in multiple, highlight-reel interceptions as well as several pass breakups." Notre Dame’s second-highest ranked player of the class is Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams. He checks in as the No. 45 player in America, giving the Irish two top-50 commits. He was previously ranked the No. 29 overall recruit. The Irish’s biggest riser in the Rivals rankings update was Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive lineman Ty Chan.