Where Notre Dame men’s basketball stands in preseason polls and projections

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey has leaned into the expectations for his team this season. Make the NCAA Tournament — at minimum. He feels he has a team capable of doing it. So do many preseason projections and rankings. Notre Dame is the No. 27 team in the preseason KenPom ratings, higher than every ACC team except Duke (No. 10) and Florida State (No. 24). That’s bolstered by a projected No. 6 ranking in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.

Notre Dame and point guard Prentiss Hubb were picked eighth in the ACC preseason poll. (Notre Dame Athletics)

The Irish also earned three votes in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, tied for seventh with Louisville among ACC members. Duke (No. 9), North Carolina (No. 19), Florida State (No. 20) and Virginia (No. 25) appeared in the poll, while Virginia Tech (25 points) and Syracuse (five) garnered votes. The ACC’s preseason poll picked Notre Dame to finish eighth, behind Duke (first), Florida State (second), North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Syracuse. North Carolina State (ninth), Georgia Tech (tenth), Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest, Pitt and Boston College (last) complete the poll. Senior point guard Prentiss Hubb was a second-team preseason All-ACC selection. He averaged a team-high 14.6 points and 5.8 assists per game last season. Elsewhere, CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander ranked all 358 Division I college basketball teams and slotted Notre Dame at No. 50 as the eighth-highest ACC team.