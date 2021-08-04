Where Notre Dame Football Appears In ESPN Preseason Power Rankings

ESPN writers do not appear to have Notre Dame barking up the College Football Playoff tree it has made home recently in 2021. Not to start, anyway. The Irish ranked No. 9 in ESPN's preseason power rankings released Tuesday evening. Notre Dame came in behind two schools that have never reached the CFP — No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 7 Iowa State — and one that has not made it there since the inaugural CFP season in 2014 — No. 8 Oregon. How's that for bulletin board material for a Notre Dame program that has been one of the last four college football teams standing in two of the last three seasons?

Let's take a step back and analyze Notre Dame's ranking before discounting it as a slight to the Irish, though. A top 10 slot isn't bad, and there are reasons to justify Notre Dame checking in at No. 9. ESPN writer Tom VanHaaren laid some of those out in his Notre Dame season outlook. "There is a lot of production to replace from last year's team," VanHaaren wrote. "Quarterback Ian Book is gone, the offensive line will have new faces across the board and head coach Brian Kelly has a new defensive coordinator in Marcus Freeman." VanHaaren added, "How the new faces step into key roles and help early on will be the story of what this Notre Dame team looks like this season." Of course, Freeman could be a new face that makes Notre Dame's defense even better than it was under now-Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. The Irish had the country's No. 25 total defense in 2020. Freeman led the nation's No. 13 overall defense at Cincinnati.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman had success in three seasons at Cincinnati. (USA Today)